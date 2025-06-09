Fort Liberty Playland will close Aug. 4 and be replaced with a new set

When trustees announced last August the playground on VanGorden Road, would be torn down and replaced, it caused an uproar in the community. Many of those who helped in the 1999 week-long community build of the original playground didn’t want to see the structure removed.

“I’m really happy with the new design. I feel they did great in staying as close to the original design as they could. It remains true to the original (playground) and is really fun,’’ said LeeAnn Carter, who last year organized a petition to keep the structure.

“It looks so much better than the small, more metal and plastic one they had in mind originally.”

Carter was on the parks subcommittee that worked with Leather & Associates in designing the new playground in a way that kept the fort theme and would meet current code.

The playground is past its life expectancy of 20-25 years and there were safety concerns that included rotting and splintering boards.

The new structure is custom designed, mirroring the original playset. Instead of wood, it will be constructed of a composite material with an expected lifespan of 30-plus years. It will have a poured rubber safety surface.

The new structure will be constructed on the same site as the original playset in an area of about 10,500 square feet, and be in compliance with standards of the Americans With Disabilities Act.

“We are thrilled to once again partner with Leather & Associates, the same team that helped create the original Fort Liberty Playland,” said Caroline McKinney, township administrator.

“Their experience and dedication to community-drive playgrounds align perfectly with our vision for Fort Liberty Playland 2.0”

Under an agreement with Leather & Associations, the township will supply six skilled workers that will be supervised by Leathers, who will also provide labor during construction.

Township workers will disassemble the current playground and do site preparation work for the rebuild.