Fort Hamilton Hospital names new president and CFO

Kettering Health announced today it has named a new president for The Fort Hamilton Hospital.
Paul Hoover will take on the role beginning Monday, Nov. 1. He has been with Kettering Health since 2015.
Hoover replaces Ron Connovich, who has stepped down. Connovich has been president since 2018.
The company said Hoover “has been central to enhancing business operations and facilitating service line volumes, particularly in one of his previous roles as chief strategy officer for Kettering Health.”
Chavez “has held a variety of finance leader roles, including serving as the chief financial officer for Kettering and Sycamore Medical Center, Soin Medical Center and Greene Memorial Hospital, as well as Kettering Health’s vice president of Network Contracting,” according to a release from Kettering Health.
“As our southernmost medical center, the role Fort Hamilton Hospital and its network of clinics plays in our organization is crucial,” said Wally Sackett, president of Kettering Health. “I want to thank Ron for the excellent work he has done throughout his tenure, and I am pleased that Paul and Steve are taking on this new challenge. Their expertise in fostering new growth, managing operations, and commitment to our mission make them the perfect leaders to expand our network in Butler County.
About the Author