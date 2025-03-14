Former West Chester Twp. administrator receives 12 months pay in settlement agreement

Burks unexpectedly resigned his position last month after serving as township administrator for seven years. He was replaced by Lisa Brown, the township’s assistant administrator hired by Burks in 2019.

The agreement between Burks and the township was signed Feb. 25, his last day on the job, and released Friday.

The agreement calls for the township to continue medical, dental, and vision insurance for one year unless he becomes eligible for them elsewhere.

In the agreement the township does not admit any violation of law. It includes confidentiality and non-disclosure clause for both sides. Burks also agrees not to apply for employment or re-employment with the township.

No reason for his departure is included in the agreement or the statement released by trustees.

Trustee board chairman Mark Welch said he would not discuss reasons for Burks’ resignation calling it a personnel matter, referring to a confidentiality clause in the separation agreement.

“We wish the best for Larry and he’ll do a great job wherever he ends up,’’ Welch said.

However, in a Feb. 11 letter Trustee Ann Becker indicates she was not happy with Burks’ work.

“The goals that I have for our community’s future are not reflected in the work that you do on a day-to-day basis,” Becker wrote. “I am unsatisfied with your performance this year.”

In the letter Becker refers to a lack of a redevelopment plan for U.S. 42, no parks philosophy, and no groundwork on a vision plan for the township.

Burks declined to comment on his departure, except through a March 8 LinkedIn post.

“This decision to move on is amicable, and I am excited about the new opportunities that lie ahead. I carry with me the skills, experiences, and friendships that I have gained during my tenure, and I look forward to what the future holds,” Burks wrote.

“I will always hold “The Crown of the Queen City” close to my heart, and I look forward to staying connected as I embark on this new chapter.”

For now, Burks said he is doing consulting work.