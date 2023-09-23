Former Oxford Citizen of the Year gave off ‘such a radiant light,’ was a ‘big dreamer’

OXFORD — Lisa Ciampa is being remembered for the way she lifted others.

“She had such a radiant light,” said Kim Daggy, executive director of Enjoy Oxford, the city’s visitors bureau. “What she did here can’t hold a candle to what she did in the community.”

Ciampa served as the Oxford Chamber of Commerce’s representative at the visitors bureau, Daggy said.

Ciampa died Sept. 12. She was 52.

Besides serving on the boards of the visitors bureau and chamber of commerce, she served at McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital. In 2011, she was awarded Oxford Citizen of the Year.

Daggy said Ciampa’s passion for “helping those in need” led her to start the Luna Cares Fund in 2010 that supports women struggling with cancer. The fund was founded in honor of Ciampa’s late mother, Sara Davis Emery, who lost her battle with cancer at the age of 40.

Luna Cares provides financial support, including medical bills and cost of living, “wellness baskets” filled with items such as aromatherapy products, prepared foods and personal hygiene products, and wigs and fittings, according to its web site.

Allyson Cecil, vice president and treasurer of Luna Cares, said Lisa’s mother considered stopping cancer treatments due to the financial burden on the family. Ciampa started the non-profit in hopes women would not have to make that decision, Cecil said.

Cecil described Ciampa as “a big dreamer” who wouldn’t take “no” for an answer.

“It was either, ‘yes’ or ‘let’s do it a different way,’” she said. “She always found a way to make it happen.”

Luna Cares will continue, Cecil said.

When asked what lessons she learned from Ciampa, Cecil said: “To love all people all the time.”

The Hamilton native is survived by her husband, Robert Ciampa; children Catie (Jonathan) Hohman, Cass (Nick) Rupel, Maria Ciampa and Marco Ciampa; grandson Emmett Hohman; and sister Christie Mozena.

A visitation was Thursday at Paul R. Young Funeral Home in Oxford and a celebration of life service will be held later.