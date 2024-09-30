Former mega outdoors store transforming into new home decor merchant

The three-story, 80,000-square-foot retail space – off Liberty Way along the border of West Chester and Liberty townships - is undergoing extensive renovations, officials with Floor & Décor told the Journal-News.

The location is in the heart of the explosive retail, residential and restaurant Liberty Way area and the new store will fill the once empty merchant space in the aftermath of Cabela’s merging with the new Bass Pro Shops.

The new Bass Pro Shops farther south in West Chester Twp., which also led to the closing of its store in the former Forest Fair Mall in Fairfield, opened earlier this year near the I-75 and Union Centre Blvd interchange.

That economic growth, said officials from the Georgia-based Floor & Decor is one of the main reasons they chose the location.

“We are excited to become a part of this vibrant community,” said Emma Barber, a spokeswoman for the national chain.

Converting the 80,000-square-foot-space isn’t easy, Barber said, but worth it for the expanding company.

“Because of our substantial growth across the U.S. throughout the past few years, we are experienced in taking on projects of this scale. Our team is working to create a space that will offer a seamless shopping experience for our customers.”

Barber added: “Our new location will provide a comprehensive selection of flooring products easily accessible to homeowners and professional contractors in the area.”

Signage outside the store states it will open soon, but company officials declined to provide a date.

The original, rustic-looking Cabela’s opened with much fanfare and giant crowds in 2015.

According to the chamber of commerce leader of both West Chester and Liberty townships, the near-I-75 location made the retail property too valuable to remain empty.

Joe Hinson, president and CEO of the West Chester and Liberty Chamber Alliance said the new retailer “is poised to enhance the economic vitality of West Chester, benefiting residence and local businesses alike.”

“Adding one of Fortune’s 100 fastest growing companies to West Chester’s business portfolio is outstanding. With the opening of their second location in our region, Floor & Decor will provide job creation, revitalization of 80,000 square feet of vacant space, community engagement and economic diversification to our area,” said Hinson.