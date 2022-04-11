Former Hamilton County deputy charged with smuggling marijuana into jail

CINCINNATI — A former Hamilton County deputy is charged with smuggling marijuana and tobacco into the Hamilton County Justice Center.
Jason Robinson, 22, is charged with two 3rd degree felony counts of illegal conveyance into a correctional facility while he worked as a corrections officer.
An investigation report shows Robinson was arrested last Friday. He was arrested by the Regional Narcotic Unit when he reported for his shift.
The WCPO 9 I-Team had been investigating the incident.
The I-Team requested and received records last week showing that deputies conducted a search of cells and found “excessive amounts” of marijuana and tobacco. The total amount of marijuana confiscated was about 3/4 of a pound.
Robinson is no longer employed with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
