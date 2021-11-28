Former GM plant’s upgrades near completion

Other improvements include 160,000 square feet of LED lighting upgrades and updated restroom facilities.

“Plymouth is focused on sustainable, green construction practices,” Crock said. “Plymouth removed and recycled over 450 tons of steel as well as 160 antiquated, inefficient sodium halide lighting fixtures.”

Everything but the restroom upgrades should be completed by the end of the year, and the restrooms should be finished by the end of the first quarter next year.

The city of Fairfield is “excited” to see the investment, said Fairfield Economic Development Manager Nathaniel Kaelin. For the first time since the heyday of the old Fisher Body Plant, “the full capacity of the building can be maximized,” he said.

“Fisher Body was a mainstay in the community for many years. While many former automotive plants end up being demolished or abandoned, investments by Plymouth and the previous owner have made the property economically viable again,” Kaelin said.

Explore 5 things to know about the old Fisher Body plant

Caption Plymouth REIT has invested $4.5 million into the Fisher Park development which encompasses several upgrades, the largest of which was the reconstruction of eight open 'pit areas,' which were used by General Motors as a part of its auto chassis assembly line from 1947-1988. Historically, these pit areas have been un-leasable, but to create a leaseable area, structurally reinforced concrete was installed over each of the open areas. The pit construction is mostly complete, but some of the finishing work is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year. Pictured is a pit area during construction. PROVIDED Credit: Provided Credit: Provided

Tenants such as Gardens Alive, Metalworking Group, Deufol, and others thriving in the space, Kaelin said, and the city sees the building “provides flexible overflow space for some of our other industrial companies in Fairfield.”

Plymouth Industrial REIT took ownership of the former General Motors Fisher Body plant in October 2018, the fourth owner since 2005.

Plymouth CEO Jeff Witherell said they were initially approached by the previous owners about the property’s availability.

“We had known them for several years. After evaluating the transaction, we thought that as long-term owners we could invest the necessary capital to take the property to the next level,” he said.

Witherell said they were already a property owner in Cincinnati and wanted to expand the company’s footprint, and Plymouth continues to invest in the market.

“Fairfield checked on all the boxes ― easy access to interstates, strong blue-collar workforce, and affordable leasing rates,” Witherell said.

Caption Plymouth REIT has invested $4.5 million into the Fisher Park development which encompasses several upgrades, the largest of which was the reconstruction of eight open 'pit areas,' which were used by General Motors as a part of its auto chassis assembly line from 1947-1988. Historically, these pit areas have been un-leasable, but to create a leaseable area, structurally reinforced concrete was installed over each of the open areas. The pit construction is mostly complete, but some of the finishing work is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year. Pictured is a filled pit area after construction. PROVIDED Credit: Provided Credit: Provided

Crock said half of the redeveloped area, approximately 76,800 square feet, has been leased for six months or longer. All newly executed leases, he said, are with existing Fisher Park tenants.

“There are several ongoing conversations with both new and existing tenants to potentially lease the remaining areas,” he said.

The COVID-19 pandemic had forced many businesses early on to halt development and expansion. This $4.5 million investment comes nearly two years since the onset of the pandemic.