Former CSX train depot expected to move in December

The connecting structure between the two buildings has been demolished, and the floor of the two-story building has been removed. The floor removal in the one-story building should begin this coming week.

The plan is to move the two buildings about 1,000 feet north to a prepared pair of foundations at the corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard Jr. and Maple Avenue. Wolfe House & Building Moving and LRT Restoration will do the brickwork to connect the structures to the new foundations, Engle said.

This project has been in the making since 2020, when the city heard that CSX wanted to demolish the historic train depot. Mayor Pat Moller wrote asking they consider selling it to the city. Some prominent city organizations, including the Hamilton Community Foundation and the Citizens for Historic and Preservation Services (CHAPS), supported the project.

After much debate, and figuring out a budget, the city committed to spending no more than $2 million on the project. Though as the project progressed, it appeared more money would eventually be needed, either spent by the city or whoever would purchase the buildings.

Once the structures are moved onto the new foundations, the buildings will be put into a “white box” condition where a restaurant, bar, or some other business could complete business-specific interior upgrades and occupy it.