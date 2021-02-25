Former Butler County lawmaker staying politically involved with new Patriot America group

The movement is “for those who want to make a difference in their local community,” she said.

Keller said she is not considering a bid for another political office for now.

“I’m very happy not serving right now,” she said. “I’m concentrating on Patriot America.”

Though this movement is not designed to split the Butler County Republican Party, it’s unknown if it will impact the political landscape the county. Butler County GOP Executive Chairman Todd Hall sees her effort as pitting “Republicans against each other,” and says the county Republican Party “is already filled with patriots.”

“We invite those to the table who feel frustrated with the direction of the country and want to voice their ideas, but as one of the most conservative local parties in the Midwest, I reject Keller’s divisive comments, schemes, and action,” he said.

Butler County voters supported Trump with more than 61 percent of the vote in 2020.

“Republicans are as unified in purpose and spirit as we have ever been,” said Hall. “We set the standard for conservatism in our state and our region.”

All partisan countywide officeholders are Republicans, and all but one countywide judge ― Juvenile Court Judge Kathleen Romans is a registered Democrat ― are GOP members.

Butler County Democratic Party Executive Chairman Brian Hester said townships, cities, villages and school boards need to have elected officials “who are interested in improving our communities and not their own self-promotion.”

“The last thing this county needs are more extremist partisans,” said Hester.