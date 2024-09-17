Former Bengals, NFL players visit Hamilton hospital

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor visited Kettering Health Hamilton patients and staff in the hospital’s Cancer Center. The visit was part of an advertising campaign for the hospital system. Bengals offensive lineman Ted Karras came to Hamilton this past December visiting cancer patients receiving infusion, new parents with their babies, and patients in Kettering Health Hamilton’s inpatient rehab.

“These NFL legends brightened our day,” said Paul Hoover, president of Kettering Health Hamilton. “Their visit brought smiles and laughter to patients and staff, reminding us of the power of kindness and community in healing. We’re deeply grateful for the players’ support and the positive energy they brought to Kettering Health Hamilton.”

Breech was one of the Bengals’ more prolific placekickers, having played for the team from 1980 to 1992, and was named to the team’s Cincinnati Bengals 50th Anniversary Team. Breeden played with the Bengals from 1978 (he was injured for the 1977 season) until 1987. Jackson played for the Bengals from 1982 to 1987, and then again for the 1989 season.

Wilkins, a Cincinnati native, played the 1992 season for San Francisco in the NFL and a season in the Canadian Football League.