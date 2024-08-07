Former Bengal expands Pink Zebra Moving into Hamilton

Chrisman, a native of Lawrenceburg, Indiana, said he had looked at investing into a number of companies, but when he met the Pink Zebra corporate team, “I saw the values of what they’re trying to build with this moving company, I saw the disruption in the industry that they’re trying to create, and I wanted to be a part of it.”

One of the core values for Pink Zebra is having fun, from their mascot, Zeke, to their number ― 844-MAKE-FUN.

Pink Zebra Moving touts itself as “not your typical moving company” and was founded by Ron Holt following “a terrible moving experience.”

“We believe the moving industry is broken,” said Holt, which offers residential and business moving services. “That’s why we exist, to disrupt the industry by delivering a better, more positive customer experience.”

The company also dubs itself as “the World’s First Happy Moving Company.”

This will be Chrisman’s second location for Pink Zebra, having opened one in his hometown, which is also where his pink-and-white-striped moving trucks are stored. He’s in Hamilton because the city “is the place to be.”

“I’m hearing a lot of great things,” Chrisman said of the city. “I grew up in the Cincinnati area, and I have a bunch of friends out in Hamilton. I know how fast this city’s growing, and everybody I met here has been very welcoming to me and I hope that they are for my business as well.”

Chrisman said he plans to be involved in the community, and has already gotten involved with the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, which held a ribbon cutting on Tuesday morning on South Second Street.

While the company isn’t hiring yet, Chrisman said growth is expected soon.

“We have a small group right now, but as we continue to grow and add more trucks to the fleet, we’ll definitely be expanding,” he said.