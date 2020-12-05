Former Lakota West band director named to Hall of Fame

Former Lakota West band director Gregory Snyder will be inducted into the Ohio Band Directors Hall of Fame. The award is given to an outstanding retired public school band director who has promoted excellence in music education throughout his or her career. To be nominated, directors must be retired for a minimum of five years.
The virtual induction is today as part of The University of Akron’s 49th Ohio Band Directors Conference (OBDC).
Snyder is director of bands emeritus, Lakota West High School. He taught and conducted high school band for 35 years, teaching 27 years in Lakota —9 years at Lakota High School and 18 years at Lakota West High School.