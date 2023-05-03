For its 10th year, Women’s Wine & Chocolate Walk in Middletown adds live music

When asked how the walk has lasted 10 years, survived through COVID-19 and Central Avenue road renovations, Horine said most of the women are long-time attendees and first-timer ticket buyers have told her: “That sounds like a fun time.”

She said the women will be surprised by the appearance of Central Avenue after its year-long facelift.

“The downtown looks amazing,” Horine said. “There were a lot of challenges last year, but now, it’s gorgeous.”

During check-in at The Windamere, the women will receive commemorative wine glasses, a backpack, water, crackers and coupon books from local businesses. The walk encompasses the area of Central Avenue from Main Street to University Boulevard.

A women’s quartet, The Classic Connections, will perform from 1-2 p.m. and other entertainment will be provided by two groups, ShyFye Tha Don and Tori Adams, at Governor’s Square and there will be karaoke at White Dog.

HOW TO GO

WHAT: Women’s Wine & Chocolate Walk

WHEN: Noon-6 p.m. May 20. Check-in at The Windamere, 2 S. Main St., Middletown

WHERE Downtown Middletown

WINE STOPS: Artfully Yours/The Shop inside Pendleton Art Center, Central Pastry, Design 2 Wear 2, Whistle Stop Shop, Connections Day Spa, Middletown Arts Center, Art Central Foundation, The Pudgy Pony, Iron Rose Mercantile, Downtown Middletown Inc. tent on Main Street.

CHOCOLATE STOPS: Mz. Jade’s Soul Food, Spoken Bicycles, N.E.W. Ales, White Dog, The Swire Inn, Sorg Opera House, Primo Italian Steakhouse, Hector’s Taco Shop, The Wicked Wick inside Pendleton Art Center, Downtown Middletown Inc. tent on Charles Street.

HOW MUCH: $20 for a designated driver, $50 for general admission and $70 for VIP experience.

TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/womens-wine-chocolate-walk-tickets-570866205187

MORE INFO: downtownmiddletown.org