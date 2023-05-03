For its 10th year, Women’s Wine & Chocolate Walk in Middletown adds live music

Now in its 10th year, the Women’s Wine & Chocolate Walk continues to grow without losing its focus, said Heather Horine, event coordinator.
Attendees can stroll up and down Central Avenue in Middletown and taste premium wines and handcrafted chocolate samplings at 10 locations, browse the downtown businesses, taste offerings from a food truck, and for the first time, listen to live music throughout the day.
The wine sponsor is Chateau Ste Michelle.
The event starts at noon and runs until 6 p.m. May 20. Tickets range from $20 for a designated driver to $50 for general admission to $70 for a VIP experience, she said.
Horine expects about 1,000 women throughout the region to attend the event, the largest fundraiser for Middletown Downtown Inc. She said downtown businesses also benefit from the foot traffic that is generated in a “creative way.”
When asked how the walk has lasted 10 years, survived through COVID-19 and Central Avenue road renovations, Horine said most of the women are long-time attendees and first-timer ticket buyers have told her: “That sounds like a fun time.”
She said the women will be surprised by the appearance of Central Avenue after its year-long facelift.
“The downtown looks amazing,” Horine said. “There were a lot of challenges last year, but now, it’s gorgeous.”
During check-in at The Windamere, the women will receive commemorative wine glasses, a backpack, water, crackers and coupon books from local businesses. The walk encompasses the area of Central Avenue from Main Street to University Boulevard.
A women’s quartet, The Classic Connections, will perform from 1-2 p.m. and other entertainment will be provided by two groups, ShyFye Tha Don and Tori Adams, at Governor’s Square and there will be karaoke at White Dog.
HOW TO GO
WHAT: Women’s Wine & Chocolate Walk
WHEN: Noon-6 p.m. May 20. Check-in at The Windamere, 2 S. Main St., Middletown
WHERE Downtown Middletown
WINE STOPS: Artfully Yours/The Shop inside Pendleton Art Center, Central Pastry, Design 2 Wear 2, Whistle Stop Shop, Connections Day Spa, Middletown Arts Center, Art Central Foundation, The Pudgy Pony, Iron Rose Mercantile, Downtown Middletown Inc. tent on Main Street.
CHOCOLATE STOPS: Mz. Jade’s Soul Food, Spoken Bicycles, N.E.W. Ales, White Dog, The Swire Inn, Sorg Opera House, Primo Italian Steakhouse, Hector’s Taco Shop, The Wicked Wick inside Pendleton Art Center, Downtown Middletown Inc. tent on Charles Street.
HOW MUCH: $20 for a designated driver, $50 for general admission and $70 for VIP experience.
TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/womens-wine-chocolate-walk-tickets-570866205187
MORE INFO: downtownmiddletown.org
