For Administrator Caroline McKinney, the path to Liberty Twp. began with a banner on a water tower

“I remember in those interviews, pointing to that banner and saying, ‘That’s a big deal and that is a big deal’ and that is a game changer for this community,’’ said McKinney, 50, who had moved to the township shortly before her hiring.

“Cincinnati Children’s does their homework and if they’re picking this location and this part of the region, others will too.”

That early insight proved correct. And McKinney was a big part of the growth that followed after her May 2007 hiring — shortly after the Yankee Road Kroger Marketplace opened.

Cincinnati Children’s has expanded its campus to add a Proton Therapy Center; Christ Hospital opened a Liberty Twp. campus.

The big project: Liberty Center

This October, Liberty Center shopping and lifestyle complex near Interstate 75 on Tylersville Road is turning 10. That’s been an enormous change in Liberty Twp.

“I remember the feeling. ‘Oh, my goodness. We just built a little city within our community,’” McKinney said.

“I remember … thinking to myself, ‘This very well could be my kids and their friends first jobs.’ And sure enough, it is. My youngest son works at Liberty Center. He was five at the time it opened.”

McKinney describes herself as a collaborative person — a trait she said trustees saw in her and one that helped her decide to take the administrator position when it was offered to her.

“I talked with my fellow directors. I needed to make sure they believed I could do this. We had all been peers. If I moved from peer to boss, it was important to me to make sure I had their support and they believed I could do this — that they believed together we could do this,’’ McKinney said.

“I’ll sit in the seat but I need all of you. I can’t do this without all of you. I asked for their patience and grace.”

Her mentors — including past township administrators — gave her the confidence and courage to take on the role of administrator.

Generating interest

Before coming to Liberty Twp., McKinney spent more than six years in marketing with the Cincinnati USA Chamber of Commerce. There she did marketing for the economic development division.

“My role was helping to create buzz and leads for the region and then we handed them off to the communities to put their best foot forward and make a run at the projects that made the most sense to them,’’ McKinney said.

“I was intrigued by that and wanted to work on the other side. I had just moved to Liberty Twp. When I read an article (about) what (trustees) were looking for in the year ahead…there was a mention…that talked about a vision for an economic development director. When I saw that opportunity posted a few months later I put my name in the hat.”

One of the first projects she did as economic development director was creating a new logo, branding and creating gateway signs so people — and businesses — knew they were in Liberty Twp.

“We wanted to create a sense of place for businesses and residents. It was challenging because we didn’t have our own zip code.”

One of the township’s biggest projects she’s been working on almost from its inception has been the Millikin Road interchange.

“When I first started Millikin was a blue area on a map. We didn’t spend a lot of time talking about it other than (there) was future development in the interchange area,’’ McKinney said.

“In the last eight years it’s gone from a vision … to working toward the reality it will be.”

One of the things she likes as administrator is the variety of work.

“No day is the same. I’m going from spending an afternoon working Millikin to the next day we’re talking and planning for Fort Liberty Playland, and then we’re working on financial plans and capital purchases in the future,” McKinney said. “It really kind of runs the gamut.”

MORE ABOUT MCKINNEY

Family: Husband, Matthew; sons, Kyle and Simon; lives in Liberty Twp.

Outside of work: Hiking with family and three dogs; watching sons’ sporting events; live music; outdoor dining venues; family trips

Education: 1997 graduate of Miami University with degree in speech communications/public relations

Accomplishments as township administrator: negotiated police and fire contracts, passed a police levy

“It’s been a fun challenge to broaden my skills, relying on those around me to bring their expertise and background.”

