FOP: We are saddened by the loss of life in shooting at Hamilton lodge

HAMILTON — Those who run a Fraternal Order of Police lodge where a fatal shooting at an event occurred said they hope justice will be served to the victims.
Two men are sought as persons of interest after four men were shot Saturday night during a private party at FOP Hamilton Lodge 38 on Joe Nuxhall Way. One of the victims died and three others were taken to hospitals.
The FOP Hamilton Lodge 38 posted this statement Sunday on Facebook:
On May 7, 2022 at approximately 10:30 PM, Hamilton Police, Fairfield Police, and the Hamilton Fire Department were dispatched to the FOP Lodge 38 Events Center for a reported shooting. The investigation into this incident is still ongoing and we would like to thank the responding officers and detectives for their tireless hard work. We are saddened by the loss of life and hope justice will be served for the victims.
This was not an FOP sponsored event, nor were any FOP members present during this event. The FOP Lodge 38 does not condone this type of behavior and we find it absolutely abhorrent. Executive board meetings are scheduled in the immediate future with more information to follow on how the Lodge will proceed. Further information will be disseminated accordingly.
Police said Sunday morning they wish to talk with Juan Flores and Oscar Flores in connection to the shooting, but gave no other details nor did they release the identities of the victims. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Juan and Oscar Flores, they are asked to contact Det. Tony Kiep at 513-868-5811 ext. 1261.
The incident remains under investigation and no other information has been released.
