Football scholarship established in memory of 10-year-old Middletown boy killed in bike crash

MIDDLETOWN — A $2,500 scholarship has been established in memory of a Middletown boy who was killed while riding his bike, according to the Middletown Community Foundation.
The Cain Adkins Scholarship will be awarded to two graduating Middletown High School football players. The award will be a one-time gift of $2,500, according to the foundation. Scholarship applications open Jan. 1 and close Feb. 14.
MCF officials said the fund has enough money to award scholarships for at least 10 years.
As part of the endowment, the Middletown Youth Football Association will receive $2,000 a year.
Cain, 10, a fourth-grader at Miller Ridge Elementary School, was killed Sept. 14 when he rode his bicycle into the path of a pick-up truck. He was riding west on Miller Road and went through the intersection of Breiel Boulevard. The Ohio State Highway Patrol closed the investigation with no charges being filed against the driver of the pick-up truck.
Both the school and Middletown community have mourned his passing. During the next Middletown High School football game, players wore decals on their helmets honoring Adkins.
In October, bicycle helmets were given away at the City Building in memoriam of Cain.
Kee Edwards, Miller Ridge Elementary School principal, said after the incident that Cain as a very bright student who loved his dog, his grandparents, his football team and his mother.
“His big personality and infectious smile could take over an entire room. We ALL love and will miss Cain dearly,” Edwards recalled.