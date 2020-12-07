Football scholarship established in memory of 10-year-old Middletown boy killed in bike crash

Cain, 10, a fourth-grader at Miller Ridge Elementary School, was killed Sept. 14 when he rode his bicycle into the path of a pick-up truck. He was riding west on Miller Road and went through the intersection of Breiel Boulevard. The Ohio State Highway Patrol closed the investigation with no charges being filed against the driver of the pick-up truck.

Both the school and Middletown community have mourned his passing. During the next Middletown High School football game, players wore decals on their helmets honoring Adkins.

In October, bicycle helmets were given away at the City Building in memoriam of Cain.

Kee Edwards, Miller Ridge Elementary School principal, said after the incident that Cain as a very bright student who loved his dog, his grandparents, his football team and his mother.

“His big personality and infectious smile could take over an entire room. We ALL love and will miss Cain dearly,” Edwards recalled.