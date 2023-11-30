Foodie favorite Shake Shack opening soon in Liberty Twp.

The eatery is tentatively scheduled to open Dec. 7 at the high-profile Liberty Center site, just off of the Liberty Way and Interstate 75 interchange in Butler County.

Interior work is still going on, but the building’s exterior now has colorful signage, outdoor seating in place and a double drive-through with menu boards at the ready to light up once the restaurant opens.

Located at the southeast corner of the heavily traveled, mixed-used Liberty Center - and facing the busy Liberty Way road - Shake Shack already enjoys high-roadside visibility adding to the anticipation.

The booming roadway, which is also seeing new residential and business construction, is one of the reasons the national chain picked Liberty Twp., said Kate DeMarco, a spokeswoman for Shake Shack.

“We’ve been looking for a way into the Cincinnati-area and this is a great area with a lot of pre-existing foot traffic,” said DeMarco, referencing the massive Liberty Center complex, which is the largest new business and residential combination development in the township’s history.

While there are already some Shake Shack locations in the Greater Cleveland and Columbus area with 319 outlets in 33 states. New York, California and Texas feature the most locations to date, with the first restaurant opening in New York City in 2004.

The chain’s offerings are popular for good reason, she said.

“Shake Shack serves elevated versions of American classics using only the best ingredients. It is known for its delicious made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades, beer, wine, and more.”

“With its high-quality food at a great value, warm hospitality, and a commitment to crafting uplifting experiences, Shake Shack quickly became a cult-brand with widespread appeal,” said DeMarco.

In 2022, Liberty Twp. trustees approved zoning for the restaurant, another nearby eatery, retail outlets and a two-story dermatology office off of Blake Street near the front of Liberty Center.

Trustee Todd Minniear said Shake Shack – and the other new, adjacent businesses – bring advantages to the township besides the obvious expansion of choices for residents.

“These commercial projects are helping the citizens of Liberty Township by bringing us additional products and services and drawing more shoppers from surrounding communities, which helps keep Liberty property taxes low,” said Minniear.

