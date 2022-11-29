Food truck to serve Jug Burgers in memory of former drive-in owner

It worked, Osborne said, because within the next week, the reviews on social media were overwhelmingly positive and his business improved.

“He has had a big impact on us,” Osborne said.

One of Henderson’s two daughters, Beth Barber, 64, of Spring Hill, Fla., said after her father met Osborne he knew The Jug “was in good hands. Dad was really happy.”

Now those who attend Henderson’s celebration of life service from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home Event Center, 6850 Roosevelt Ave., will be treated to a Jug Burger. Osborne, at the request of the Henderson family, is catering the event through his food truck.

Before that, a memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Woodside Cemetery Chapel, 1401 Woodside Blvd., Middletown.

Henderson graduated from Monroe High School in 1948 and three years later, married Joyce (Sorrell) Henderson. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1951-1953. Back in Middletown, he worked for Jerry Brown at Frisch’s.

He was an avid golfer and traveler. He was a member of Forest Hills and Wildwood Golf Club and he and his wife traveled to 49 out of the 50 states and went on cruises to the Caribbean and Alaska.

Barber said her father always seemed at home at The Jug. He loved meeting people and working with the young staff provided him “all the sons he never had,” she said.

“He was tough, but also kind,” she said. “He did more for people than we will ever know.”

George Wilson, 85, lived next-door to Henderson on Locust Lane for about 30 years. He said Henderson was “perfect for The Jug” because of his outgoing personality. He loved meeting people as much as he enjoyed cooking their food.

“He was just a great guy and neighbor,” Wilson said.

Henderson is survived by his wife of 72 years; daughters Karen Henderson, 67, of Wilder, Ky., and Barber; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.