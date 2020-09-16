Food store chain born in Butler County celebrates 8 years in West Chester

Spicy Olive operates two other locations in the Cincinnati area — a new store in Montgomery and the original location in West Chester.

Cedargren, a breast-cancer survivor and Lakota High School graduate, was inspired to launch her business after a vacation to Europe.

"I noticed how good the olive oil tasted in Italy, and it didn't taste the same here," Cedargren told the JournalNews in 2017. "What I had in the pantry in my home didn't taste anything like what I had experienced when I was on vacation. That started to make me aware of it, and I started to question why it tasted so different. Then, I learned a lot about olive oil and the health benefits that are associated with it, and I decided that we deserve to be able to have fresh, good-tasting olive oil as well. And, that led to opening the store."

The Spicy Olive shop in West Chester includes a wine shop — and wine may be part of the new Oakwood store’s future.

“There has been some interest in wine in Oakwood, and I may add wines at a later date,” Cedargren told this news outlet in mid-July.