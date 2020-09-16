Food store chain born in Butler County celebrates 8 years in West Chester

A specialty-foods company recently celebrated the anniversary of its Butler County location while also noting an expansion.
The Spicy Olive, a southwest Ohio-based store that focuses on flavored and unflavored olive oils from throughout the world and aged balsamic vinegars from Italy, recently had its eighth anniversary for its business in at 7671 Cox Lane West Chester Twp., its original location.
It has also opened its relocated store at 2510 Far Hills Ave. in Oakwood, in the tenant space that previously housed Madame Delluc Artisan Chocolatier.
The Spicy Olive founder and owner Melanie Cedargren decided to relocate her northernmost shop from the Austin Landing retail development in Miami Twp. to the Shops of Oakwood.
“I think it will be a great location for us,” Cedargren said of the Oakwood store, which opened its doors to the public on Saturday, Aug. 1.
Spicy Olive operates two other locations in the Cincinnati area — a new store in Montgomery and the original location in West Chester.
Cedargren, a breast-cancer survivor and Lakota High School graduate, was inspired to launch her business after a vacation to Europe.
"I noticed how good the olive oil tasted in Italy, and it didn't taste the same here," Cedargren told the JournalNews in 2017. "What I had in the pantry in my home didn't taste anything like what I had experienced when I was on vacation. That started to make me aware of it, and I started to question why it tasted so different. Then, I learned a lot about olive oil and the health benefits that are associated with it, and I decided that we deserve to be able to have fresh, good-tasting olive oil as well. And, that led to opening the store."
The Spicy Olive shop in West Chester includes a wine shop — and wine may be part of the new Oakwood store’s future.
“There has been some interest in wine in Oakwood, and I may add wines at a later date,” Cedargren told this news outlet in mid-July.