Flu season 2022-23: Doctors see concerning uptick in hospitalizations

“We’re seeing cases a good month or so before we typically see them. We’re seeing influenza hospitalization which we do not typically have in November,” said Dr. Thomas Lamarre, infectious disease specialist with The Christ Hospital Health Network. “We are already seeing a fair amount of disease in the community in addition to all of the respiratory stuff we’re seeing.”

The Ohio Department of Health tracks seasonal flu activity on a weekly basis throughout the year starting in the month of October. After the third week of the season, the data shows hospitalizations due to the flu shot up over one hundred cases. In the most recently recorded week, there were nearly 200 hospitalizations.