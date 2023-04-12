Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks Thursday in Butler County

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a possible 2024 presidential candidate, will be in Butler County this week, delivering the keynote at the county Republican Party’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner.
The Butler County Republican Party announced DeSantis’ appearance last month for the annual fundraising dinner which will be held at the Savannah Center, 5533 Chappel Crossing Blvd., West Chester Twp.
The 44-year-old governor hasn’t formally announced his candidacy, though many expect it’s an inevitable announcement. Right now, there are four GOP candidates for the 2024 presidential primary.
Former president Donald Trump announced his candidacy last November and former Trump U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley said on Feb. 14 she was running. Cincinnati native Vivek Ramaswamy, a 37-year-old entrepreneur and author of “Woke, Inc.,” announced his candidacy on Feb. 21. Former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson announced last week he’ll seek the GOP presidential nomination.
The Hill reported last week, Trump leads all announced and potential Republican candidates for president. FiveThirtyEight.com, which tracks political races, reported in March that while Trump leads early primary polling, DeSantis “is currently in the best position to challenge the former president.”
It’s unlikely DeSantis would make any candidacy announcements at the Butler County GOP fundraiser. The Associated Press reported last month it’s expected the Florida governor to make his announcement later in the spring or early summer. While Florida has a Resign-to-Run law ― where an elected or appointed official must resign if seeking a new office with a term that overlaps their current office ― but a recent change to the law exempts anyone seeking president or vice president of the United States.
The Lincoln Day Dinner will include a VIP reception at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, followed by a general reception at 6 p.m. The dinner and program start at 7 p.m.
