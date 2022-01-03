Flood control system worked as designed during heavy holiday rainfall

City storm sewer systems collect runoff from city streets and parking lots and drain it to the river, through MCD levees. Floodgates installed near the end of storm sewer pipes remain open except when MCD or the city responsible closes them to prevent a rising Great Miami River from backing up through the storm sewer into cities, according to a MCD press release.

Due to high water covering the parking lots, the entrance gates to East River Landing and Miami Bend Park, in Moraine and West Carrollton respectively, have also been closed for safety. Several sections of the Great Miami River Trail have also been or remain under water.

MCD staff continues to monitor river levels and take action as necessary. With no precipitation in the immediate forecast, MCD anticipates this first high water event of 2022 to end Tuesday or Wednesday.