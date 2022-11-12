journal-news logo
Flight from CVG makes emergency landing after passenger sneaks box cutter onboard

By Molly Schramm, WCPO
A Frontier flight flying out of CVG on Friday emergency landed in Atlanta after it was discovered a passenger snuck a box cutter onboard, Frontier Airlines said in a statement to WSB-TV.

Before diverting to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Flight 1761 was headed to Tampa International Airport in Florida.

It is unclear why the passenger snuck the box cutter on the plane or if they planned to do anything with it.

The airline nor police have released the identity of the passenger.

Frontier said that no passengers or crew were reported injured.

“The aircraft landed safely in Atlanta and the passenger in question was taken into custody by Atlanta law enforcement,” Frontier said.

All other passengers on the flight deplaned and were provided overnight accommodations in Atlanta, and a new flight was scheduled for them Saturday morning.

