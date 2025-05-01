Flavors of Fairfield to highlight international culinary scene

The check-in window in 2025 has been extended from May 9 through August 10, giving foodies even more time to explore Fairfield and enjoy local restaurants. The dining program features over 25 locally owned global eateries. Diners can try a variety of cuisine, collect points, and earn prizes.

Flavors of Fairfield participants can enjoy the flavors of the Mediterranean, Dominican Republic, Nepal, India, Thailand, Ghana, Puerto Rico, Italy, Mexico and more.

“We are thrilled to launch the second year of Flavors of Fairfield in partnership with the City of Fairfield,” said Tracy Kocher, president & CEO of Travel Butler County. “Fairfield’s incredible dining scene has long been inspired by the influence of Jungle Jim’s International Market, and this program builds upon that foundation by highlighting locally owned global eateries. We look forward to diners discovering new favorite restaurants and dishes at Fairfield’s restaurants and bakeries again this year.”

In 2025 there will be more than 25 restaurants and bakeries, including several new eateries that have opened since last year’s program. There are also exciting prizes again this year including Jungle Jim’s International Market gift cards and “Certified Foodie” insulated bags in two size options.

“The variety of cuisines and robust menu offerings gives diners an incredible selection of dining options. We hope that everyone who participates finds a new favorite restaurant or dish this year,” she said.

“Last year, Flavors of Fairfield welcomed local diners and traveling foodies for nearly 1,000 check-ins at participating restaurants. Diners were excited to explore new restaurants, support local businesses, and engage with Fairfield’s global food scene. Given the enthusiasm in 2024, we look forward to the program’s return with an expanded check-in timeframe spanning the summer, and new prize offerings,” said Kathryn Rawlinson, vice president of marketing and communications for Travel Butler County.

Flavors of Fairfield invites both residents and visitors to discover the city’s vibrant restaurant scene, enhanced by the excitement of earning points and prizes along the way, she said.

MORE DETAILS

Diners who visit 8 or more participating locations from May 9 to Aug. 10 will be entered for the chance to win one of (3) $1,000 Jungle Jim’s International Market gift cards. All foodies who visit 4 or more participating restaurants or bakeries will earn a “Certified Foodie” insulated tote or lunch bag to commemorate and celebrate the experience.

The Flavors of Fairfield passport for the program is a digital pass that can be downloaded online at flavorsoffairfield.com. It is free for participants to sign up. Also visit TravelButlerCounty.com for more information.