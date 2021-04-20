Five fun things to do this spring

Explore a local winery

With the newest addition of Seven Mile Winery in Wayne Twp.,(www.sevenmilewinery.com) the region now has another new winery to explore, in addition to Hanover Winery (www.hanoverwinery.com) in Hanover Twp, which has quickly become an area favorite.

Seven Mile Winery is a boutique winery and vineyard located in Middletown at 3526 Somerville Jacksonburg Road.

Hanover Winery opened their doors in 2009 when Eddie and Elizabeth McDonald turned their passion into a business that has flourished ever since. The demand for their award-winning wines continues to surpass their expectations.

For those who want to take a break and unwind, these two local wineries are sure to be among the top destinations to explore this spring.

Discover Wake Nation’s new Aqua Park and Superslide

At Wake Nation’s newly expanded floating playground, also known as the Aqua Park, guests are never too old to have fun and be a kid. Participants can choose from a mild section designed for children ages 10 and under, or one of the two larger sections with more thrilling features designed for the “bigger” kid in all of us. Wake Nation also has a brand-new Superslide.

From the water trampolines and water slides to the monkey bars, and many other thrilling water features, the new Aqua Park and Superslide at Wake Nation are sure to be popular “hot spots” this spring and summer.

Wake Nation also offers waterskiing and wakeboarding via a boat-free cable pulley system, along with concessions and a viewing area. For more information about the Aqua Park and Superslide as well as the park’s operating calendar, features, and hours, go to www.wakenation.com. Wake Nation is located at 201 Joe Nuxhall Way in Fairfield.

Put Skydiving on your bucket list

For anyone who has a bucket list, or for those who are looking for a new adventure to try, Start Skydiving (www.startskydiving.com) is an activity to consider this season. Participants can make the leap from 13,000 feet with Start Skydiving. The free-fall experience will allow guests to take in a unique perspective of their surroundings and the world below.

Participants from Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and beyond continue to enjoy what Start Skydiving has to offer. Start Skydiving provides load organizing and world-class coaching in all disciplines, which make Start Skydiving a first-class skydiving destination for new and experienced skydivers alike.

Visit one of MetroParks 11 area parks

MetroParks of Butler County is a fantastic local resource that has been available throughout the pandemic. All 11 parks are open daily, from 8 a.m. until dark. Parks are available within a very short drive for most residents. While Motor Vehicle Permits (MVPs) are required to enter a MetroPark, they are free to all Butler County residents. Non-residents may purchase an MVP during 2021 at a fee of $8/daily and $15/annually. For more details on each of the parks and what they offer, visit www.yourmetroparks.net.

“To get the most out of MetroParks visits in 2021 my recommendation would be to ‘Shake it Up.’ Shake it up by exploring a new park other than the ones you normally visit. Each park has a separate personality and definitely each has a different feel. Get to know them all…You may find a new favorite,” said Kelly Barkley, supervisor, Division of Community and Enterprise Initiatives at MetroParks of Butler County.

According to traffic data collected, MetroPark locations have seen a record number of visitors during 2020. Visit MetroParks website for the latest updates on programming. Also, take advantage of the virtual programming on MetroParks website at www.yourmetroparks.net.