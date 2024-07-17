Fitton Center’s season launch party will ‘Block It Off!’

He said they are asking people to block off the event time, 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, for the block party and season launch.

He said the Fitton Center wanted to do something new and different and give people a reason to come to the launch.

This year, the event has moved from a Friday night to Saturday afternoon, and the hours have been extended. There will festivities inside the Fitton Center as well as outdoors, along South Monument Avenue.

“Hamilton continues to grow and change and offer more to the city, county and region. The Fitton Center has been a part of driving that success, but we have to grow and change with the community we serve. We embrace the opportunity to stake out and showcase our corner of downtown with this signature event that welcomes everyone and encourages people to embrace the arts,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.

The block party is free and open to the public. Guests can arrive anytime during the event hours and stay for as much time as they like.

“You can come out on the street and enjoy everything we have going on,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.

Every gallery, studio and classroom as well as performance, rehearsal and event spaces will be open for guests to enjoy and explore.

The event will offer guests a chance to walk through the building, meet the staff, meet instructors and performers, meet Fitton Center members, and to find out more about what’s going on at the Fitton Center throughout the season.

As part of the event, there will be artists working and creating, and if guests would like to ask about a certain class or activity, staff and volunteers will be on hand to answer questions and provide additional information.

The evening’s highlights will include an open house and live music. Additional features will include class demonstrations, art exhibition openings, and a presentation of the 2024-2025 season of performances, exhibitions and events. There will be food from Two Women in a Kitchen and a full cash bar. The box office will also be open for those who would like to purchase tickets to upcoming events.

In conjunction with the season launch event, there will be a gallery opening celebration for the “Keepsake” exhibition. The exhibition will remain on view through Sept. 20.

There will be demonstrations in the art studios as well as in the ceramic and print-making studios.

Community partners from organizations such as Booker T. Washington Community Center, Artspace Lofts, Pyramid Hill, the Hamilton Police Department, McCloskey Museum, YMCA, the Hamilton Community Foundation, YWCA, The Boys & Girls Clubs of Hamilton, The Presbyterian Church of Hamilton will participate. The Soldiers, Sailors & Pioneers Monument and Log Cabin will also be open. Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, 17Strong, and InsideOut Studio, and more will also be on site.

“It truly is a community event, and all of our partners are invited. They are here for conversations, so they’ll be having some activities to engage with people. It’s a great opportunity to ask questions and find out more about the work they do in Hamilton and throughout Butler County,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.

With four signature series — “Celebrating Self,” “Fitton Showstoppers!” “Fitton Family Fridays” and “Jazz & Cabaret,” — the Fitton Center’s 2024-2025 performance season is packed.

Fitton Center’s 2024-2025 season will kick off in September and continue through May 2025. The first event will be a Pickleball BBQ on Sept. 4 at 11:30 a.m. as part of the “Celebrating Self” Luncheon Series.

The “Fitton Showstoppers!” series includes “Back2Mac, a tribute to Fleetwood Mac” on Oct. 19. Other highlights will include “Classic Country” on Feb. 1, and “Just Strange Brothers Blues Explosion featuring Noah Wotherspoon on May 17. All “Fitton Showstoppers!” performances will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Guests can celebrate the holiday season with shows such as “Calypso Christmas” on Dec. 6 and “A Motown & More Christmas” on Dec. 14. The “Celebrating Self” Luncheon Series will feature “Decorating for Christmas” with professional Christmas tree decorators on Dec. 4 at 11:30 a.m.

Fitton Family Fridays will kick off on Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m. with “Winnie the Pooh” presented by Lexington Children’s Theatre.

In January, as part of the Jazz & Cabaret Series, “Good Grief” will feature The Phil DeGreg Trio at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18, who will return to the Fitton Center to perform “Peanuts” music by Vince Guaraldi.

For a complete schedule of programming, events, activities, and classes, visit fittoncenter.org, or pick up a copy of the season brochure.

HOW TO GO

What: “Block It Off!” Fitton Center’s Season Launch Community Block Party

When: 3-8 p.m. Aug. 17

Where: The Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton.

Cost: Free and open to the public. Food will be available, along with a full cash bar.

More information: fittoncenter.org or call 513-863-8873.