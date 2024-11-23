Fitton Center wants you to wear your Hawaiian-themed clothes for ‘Calypso Christmas’ show

The SunBurners will perform at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 6.

“We talked to The SunBurners, and they have a Christmas show with saxophones, steel drums, guitars, and singing. So, they will bring some of your favorite holiday tunes together in a fun, summery, and breezy way,” MacKenzie-Thurley said. “We just want the kids to have a little bit of fun. It’s something, new and different.”

The group blends summertime chart-toppers with authentic steel drums and feel-good vibes. Performing at weddings, community festivals, live entertainment venues, and concerts, the band is well-known throughout the Midwest and on the East Coast. The members of The SunBurners have been performing together for over a decade.

The band covers artists like Jimmy Buffett, Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown Band, Bob Marley, the Eagles, Stevie Wonder and more.

“It’s going to feel like summertime at Christmas,” said MacKenzie-Thurley.

Guests are welcome to dress for the show in Hawaiian or beach attire. Before the start of the production, there will be a complimentary reception by Two Women in a Kitchen with kid-friendly appetizers and drinks that will be served in the Carruthers Signature Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.

As part of the Fitton Family Fridays’ series, the entire family can enjoy performances by local children’s theater companies, puppet shows, live ballet, musical theater, and the orchestra as well as interactive events.

“We want to give kids and their families the opportunity to explore different types of entertainment, performance, art, and music,” MacKenzie-Thurley said. “Sometimes, you don’t know what you like until you’ve seen it or heard it for the first time, and it doesn’t always mean you’re going to like everything you see, but this provides guests with that experience.”

Kids will have a chance to go behind-the-scenes and interact with the actors, performers, and musicians. Also, there is a Q & A session after the performance, so kids can ask questions, and find out what it takes to put on the production.

How to go

What: Calypso Christmas

When: 7:30 p.m., Dec. 6

Where: Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton

Cost: Tickets for the event are $8 for members; $10 for non-members. Includes a complimentary reception with kid-friendly appetizers and drinks by Two Women in a Kitchen.

More Info.: www.fittoncenter.org or (513) 863-8873 ext. 110.