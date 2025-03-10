Elvis' hits will be performed in tribute show on Fairfield stage

The show will be at the Fairfield Community Arts Center on March 27.

“It’s such a great night. It’s recreating Elvis in his prime. It’s all of his hits performed live complete with authentic replica costumes of his original stage wear. If you’re an Elvis fan, you won’t want to miss this evening,” Sheldrick said.

Christopher is one of the most recognized Elvis tribute artists in the country and brings a high-energy show that captures the essence of Elvis. Audiences can expect to hear many of Elvis’ hits, brought to life with authentic stage costumes that mirror Elvis' iconic look.

“Tyler does an amazing job of recreating the memories and music of Elvis Presley. He’ll take audiences through the different eras of his career, from the 1950s rock n’ roller to the 1970s mega superstar,” Sheldrick said. “Audiences love it. They love him and they love Elvis. This one looks like it will be another sell-out. Tickets are selling well.”

Christopher, who grew up in Alexandria, Ky. and is now based in Cincinnati, has performed his Elvis Presley tribute across the country and abroad at theaters, private events, and festivals. Every year, he also travels to Memphis in August to perform during Elvis Week.

He was the first-place winner at the Lake George New York Elvis Festival, the largest competition of its kind in the Eastern U.S. and named Top 5 in the world at Elvis’ hometown festival in Tupelo, Mo.

HOW TO GO

What: The Return of The King: An Unrivaled Tribute to Elvis with Tyler Christopher

When: 7 p.m. March 27

Where: Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive in Fairfield

Cost: Tickets are $47 orchestra, $42 stadium, and $37 mezzanine. Purchase tickets online at fairfieldoh.gov/tickets, in person at the box office or by calling 513-867-5348.

More info: fairfield-city.org