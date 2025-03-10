Elvis' hits will be performed in tribute show on Fairfield stage

The Return of The King: An Unrivaled Tribute to Elvis with Tyler Christopher will be at the Fairfield Community Arts Center at 7 p.m., March 27.

The Return of The King: An Unrivaled Tribute to Elvis with Tyler Christopher will be at the Fairfield Community Arts Center at 7 p.m., March 27.
Entertainment
By
34 minutes ago
X

Tribute artist Tyler Christopher will bring his show “The Return of the King: An Unrivaled Tribute to Elvis” back to Fairfield this month.

“If you love Elvis, this is the place to be. Tyler Christopher is an award-winning, nationally recognized Elvis tribute artist. He’s won first place in several competitions. and he’s been ranked in the Top 5 in the world as an Elvis impersonator, and at the Las Vegas Elvis Festival, he was ranked in the Top 3. This is his third time at the Fairfield Community Arts Center, and the other two times, his shows have sold out,” said David Sheldrick, marketing specialist for Fairfield Parks & Recreation Department.

The show will be at the Fairfield Community Arts Center on March 27.

“It’s such a great night. It’s recreating Elvis in his prime. It’s all of his hits performed live complete with authentic replica costumes of his original stage wear. If you’re an Elvis fan, you won’t want to miss this evening,” Sheldrick said.

Christopher is one of the most recognized Elvis tribute artists in the country and brings a high-energy show that captures the essence of Elvis. Audiences can expect to hear many of Elvis’ hits, brought to life with authentic stage costumes that mirror Elvis' iconic look.

“Tyler does an amazing job of recreating the memories and music of Elvis Presley. He’ll take audiences through the different eras of his career, from the 1950s rock n’ roller to the 1970s mega superstar,” Sheldrick said. “Audiences love it. They love him and they love Elvis. This one looks like it will be another sell-out. Tickets are selling well.”

Christopher, who grew up in Alexandria, Ky. and is now based in Cincinnati, has performed his Elvis Presley tribute across the country and abroad at theaters, private events, and festivals. Every year, he also travels to Memphis in August to perform during Elvis Week.

He was the first-place winner at the Lake George New York Elvis Festival, the largest competition of its kind in the Eastern U.S. and named Top 5 in the world at Elvis’ hometown festival in Tupelo, Mo.

HOW TO GO

What: The Return of The King: An Unrivaled Tribute to Elvis with Tyler Christopher

When: 7 p.m. March 27

Where: Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive in Fairfield

Cost: Tickets are $47 orchestra, $42 stadium, and $37 mezzanine. Purchase tickets online at fairfieldoh.gov/tickets, in person at the box office or by calling 513-867-5348.

More info: fairfield-city.org

In Other News
1
Carrie Underwood at top of bill for Voices of America Country Music...
2
‘King James,’ a comedy about basketball fandom surrounding LeBron...
3
Complete list of winners at the 97th Academy Awards
4
Artrageous national tour event in Fairfield called ‘a feast of visual...
5
‘Men hate me in the comments’: Ohio comedian in clip with 14M views...

About the Author

Ginny McCabe is an award-winning journalist, bestselling author, media professional, speaker and teacher. She has covered news, lifestyles, and entertainment for the Journal-News for more than two decades. Ginny was named "Best Freelance Writer" in 2018, 2021, and 2022, and she is a Kiplinger Fellow, Class of 2019.