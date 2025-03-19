Updates coming to one of Kings Island’s most iconic rides — the Beast

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

This retracking will mainly focus on the area right before the ride’s second hill, its mid-course tunnel and the brake shed. By the time of its completion, it’s estimated more than 20% of the Beast’s track will be replaced.

Upon its opening in 1979, the Beast was crowned the longest roller coaster in the world at 7,361 feet. While the ride has since lost this title, with the longest currently being Steel Dragon 2000 in Japan, its legendary status has remained.

The ride was built by Kings Island staff, with the help of famous coaster designer John C. Allen. In 2004, during its 25th anniversary, the Beast was named an A.C.E. Roller Coaster Landmark by the American Coaster Enthusiasts.

Kings Island opens for the season April 19.

HOW TO GO

What: Kings Island

When: April 19 through Labor Day; select dates until May 14 when daily operations begin

Where: 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason

More info: visitkingsisland.com