Fitton Center offering membership discount through October

The regular cost of membership for an individual is $30, and with the discount, individuals can purchase a one-year membership for $24. Family memberships are for up to two adults and all dependents living in the same household for a full year. Typically, the cost of a family membership is $60, but during the promotion, a family membership may be purchased for $48. For those who desire a two-year or a three-year membership option, the discount can be applied to those membership types as well, through October.

“We are incredibly excited to be having performances, exhibitions and events live at the Fitton Center again,” said MacKenzie-Thurley, “We’ve have decided we will start the season in November, and it will run through May, and we were not able to have our usual season launch event this year, but we are certainly looking forward to a big one next year.”

Fitton Center’s 2021-2022 season begins with a Celebrating Self luncheon Nov. 3 at 11:30 a.m. with “Live Sharks!” from the WAVE Foundation. Tickets for members are $18 and a ticket for a non-member is $23.

Lexington Children’s Theater brings “Little Mermaid” to the Fitton Center stage Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. as part of Fitton Family Fridays. Tickets for members are $5, non-members $7.

The first concert performance in the Fitton Showstoppers! series is Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m. Maurice Hamilton and the Boogiejuice Horns will entertain patrons with The Funk ‘n’ Soul Show in the Fitton Family Theater. Tickets are $29 for members $37 for non-members.

“Direct from Louisville, Kentucky, we’ll have a seven-piece band doing an incredible performance featuring funk, soul and R&B. They’ll be doing Barry White, Stevie Wonder, The Commodores, Marvin Gaye and Rev. Al Green, Prince and much more. So, we’re really going to have a high-energy, high-octane show,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.

For a complete list of programming, events and activities, visit www.fittoncenter.org, Patrons may view a digital version of the season brochure online, or pick up a copy at the Fitton Center.