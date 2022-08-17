Fitton Center makes splash with ‘Summer Party’ Season Launch event

HAMILTON — The Fitton Center for Creative Arts is making a splash in the community with its annual Season Launch “Summer Party” event.
“It’s open-house style with a summer feel, so guests can wear their shorts, t-shirts, ball caps and Hawaiian shirts. We want everybody to feel comfortable in the summertime,” said Ian MacKenzie-Thurley, executive director of the Fitton Center.
The Fitton Center will host the 2022-2023 Season Launch party from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday. The event is free and open to the public. Guests may arrive any time during the event hours and stay for as much time as they like.
“The event itself is a chance to show off the diversity of our dynamic, new programming for 2022-2023 and demonstrate how accessible the Fitton Center is at all price points. So, it’s a great opportunity to come in and see everything that’s going on at the Fitton Center,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.
He said the annual Season Launch event is an exciting opportunity to experience everything the Fitton Center has to offer. Every gallery, studio and classroom as well as performance, rehearsal and event spaces will be open for guests to enjoy and explore.
“It’s a great chance to walk through the building, to meet the staff, to meet instructors and performers, and to meet fellow members, and to find out more about what’s going on at the Fitton Center, week-to-week, and throughout the season,” said MacKenzie-Thurley.
As part of the evening, there will be artists working and creating, and if guests would like to ask about a certain class or activity, staff and volunteers will be on hand to answer questions and provide additional information.
The evening’s highlights will include an open house, along with live music by the Marty Connor Band. Other features will include class demonstrations, an art exhibition opening, and a presentation of the 2022-2023 season of performances, exhibitions and events. There will be food from Two Women in a Kitchen and a full cash bar. And there will be other surprises, too.
A new exhibition, “Cut Fire Fuse” gallery opening will also be held on August 19 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in conjunction with the Season Launch. The exhibition will remain on view through Fri., Sept. 9
Plus, there will be performances throughout the evening by the Fitton Center’s Improv Class, Art in Motion School of Dance, Performing Arts Inc. and the Golden Tappers.
“It’s a great chance to see what you can be involved with – at different ages, styles, and in various types of performing arts,” MacKenzie-Thurley said. “There will be a lot of live interaction throughout the theater, galleries and in the studios.”
There will be class demonstrations in the art studios, including mosaics and ceramics, and guests can experience hands-on activities with poster printing and making shrinkable art.
With four signature series — “Celebrating Self,” “Fitton Showstoppers!” “Fitton Family Fridays” and “Jazz & Cabaret,” the Fitton Center’s 2022-2023 performance season is packed with a spectacular line up.
After the success of their previous “David Bowie,” “Women of Rock” and “Kickin’ Some Brass” and “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” shows, the Just Strange Brothers band will return on Sept. 10 as part of the Fitton Showstoppers! series with “Burning Down the House,” featuring the hits of Talking Heads. Tickets for members are $32. Non-member tickets are $39.
Guests can celebrate the holiday season with “A Motown Christmas” on Dec. 10. Vince and the Fellas will bring the holiday music of the Jackson 5, Diana Ross & the Supremes, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, Marvin Gaye and Smokey Robinson & the Miracles to the Fitton Center stage. Tickets for members are $32. Non-member tickets are $39.
Among other season highlights, The Newbees will present “Super Sounds of the ‘70s” on Feb. 4, 2023 and Cincinnati Ballet featuring Cincinnati Ballet’s Second Company, CB2, will bring “Classical & Contemporary” to the Fitton Center on Mar. 18, 2023 for an evening of dance.
For a complete schedule of programming, events, activities, and classes, visit www.fittoncenter.org, or pick up a copy of the season brochure.
HOW TO GO
What: Fitton Center Season Launch
When: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday
Where: The Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton.
Cost: Free and open to the public. A full cash bar and complimentary light appetizers will be available. A 20-percent membership discount will be available throughout the month of August. Individual membership is on sale for $28 (regularly $35) and a family membership is $56 (regularly $70).
More info: www.fittoncenter.org or call (513) 863-8873.
