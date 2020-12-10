Fitton Center launches annual fundraising campaign, the last for development director

Donations to the campaign can be made online via the Fitton Center website at www.fittoncenter.org, or by phone at (513) 863-8873 x113.

The goal of the Operating Support Campaign is to achieve or exceed $100,000, said Alisa Miller, director of development at the Fitton Center.

The campaign is the final fundraising effort for Miller, the outgoing director of development, who after seven years at the Fitton Center will be retiring early in 2021. Miller, who grew up in Ross, worked with First Financial Bank for 37 years prior to coming to the Fitton Center.

She has also held leadership roles on many boards and committees throughout the community, including the Rotary Club of Hamilton. In 2018, Miller was named as an “Outstanding Woman of Achievement” by the Hamilton YWCA for her remarkable service to the community.

“I have been blessed to have worked in a Community that I love for 44 years. I appreciate all the support that everyone has given to me both personally and professionally. I have made so many wonderful friends along the way and have many proud moments and happy memories that I will cherish. I am excited to start this new chapter in my life,” Miller said.