Fitton Center launches annual fundraising campaign, the last for development director

The Fitton Center for Creative Arts in Hamilton has started its annual Operating Support Campaign for 2020. The fundraising effort will run through Jan. 31, 2021.
“During a most challenging year, the arts sector has been hit incredibly hard. Despite these challenges, the Fitton Center has strived to continue to serve the greater Hamilton and Butler Community with outstanding arts experiences in a safe and sustainable way,” said Ian MacKenzie-Thurley, executive director of the Fitton Center.
The Operating Support Campaign will contribute directly to the Fitton Center’s expenses as it continues to serve the community with outreach programs, arts education, safe performance opportunities and scholarships.
“The Fitton Center is dedicated to the greater Hamilton and Butler County community. Support for this campaign will allow us to continue our mission, ensure that we can effectually and efficiently resource both our staff and partners and also make sure we properly maintain the Fitton Center building, which is an outstanding resource for the entire community,” said MacKenzie-Thurley.
“... Donations to the Operating Support Campaign will directly assist us in serving the community with classes, workshops, outreach activities, and full scholarships throughout the entire community, both here at the Fitton Center and with our many partner organizations.”
Donations to the campaign can be made online via the Fitton Center website at www.fittoncenter.org, or by phone at (513) 863-8873 x113.
The goal of the Operating Support Campaign is to achieve or exceed $100,000, said Alisa Miller, director of development at the Fitton Center.
The campaign is the final fundraising effort for Miller, the outgoing director of development, who after seven years at the Fitton Center will be retiring early in 2021. Miller, who grew up in Ross, worked with First Financial Bank for 37 years prior to coming to the Fitton Center.
She has also held leadership roles on many boards and committees throughout the community, including the Rotary Club of Hamilton. In 2018, Miller was named as an “Outstanding Woman of Achievement” by the Hamilton YWCA for her remarkable service to the community.
“I have been blessed to have worked in a Community that I love for 44 years. I appreciate all the support that everyone has given to me both personally and professionally. I have made so many wonderful friends along the way and have many proud moments and happy memories that I will cherish. I am excited to start this new chapter in my life,” Miller said.