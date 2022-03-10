Fitton Center concert to showcase the music of Miles Davis

HAMILTON — The Fitton Center will celebrate one of the greatest musicians and jazz albums of all time — “Miles Davis’ Kind of Blue” with an upcoming Jazz & Cabaret series concert.
“Jazz is one of the great cultural icons of the United States, and obviously with its deepest roots in the African American community, it has been a gift to the entire world, but ‘Kind of Blue,’ really is that piece that was a gamechanger,” said Ian MacKenzie-Thurley, executive director of the Fitton Center.
The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 12. Tickets are $29 for Fitton Center members and $37 for non-members.
“This will be an extraordinary concert that has not been played anywhere else. This is Hamilton that’s doing this. This is the Fitton Center that’s doing this. This is not being played around Cincinnati. I’m not seeing this anywhere else. We’re incredibly excited to have this, and we’ve commissioned this especially for the Fitton Center for the Jazz & Cabaret series,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.
John Zappa will lead a group of some of the most accomplished jazz musicians in the region in this specially produced event to perform the entire “Kind of Blue” album live on stage. Zappa (on trumpet) will be joined by Brent Gallaher (tenor saxophone,) Chris Andrews (alto saxophone,) Jim Connerley (piano,) Aaron Jacobs (bass), and Art Gore (drums).
“This is one of the finest bands assembled and they’ve been handpicked by John for this show,” MacKenzie-Thurley said, “These are incredible musicians who have a deep passion and love for this music, and they are going to bring that to the stage.”
Zappa is a trumpeter and music educator. At Northern Kentucky University, he teaches trumpet, Jazz Theory, Arranging, Jazz History, Composition, Improvisation and Jazz history, to name a few. He also developed a course called “Composition for Commercial Media,” blending composition with technology. Zappa also performs regularly with several jazz groups and big bands. He often travels to lecture on jazz history.
“What John Zappa has done is brought together six of the finest musicians in the Greater Cincinnati area, including himself. This is one of those shows that’s been held over for two years. We first planned this show in 2019,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.
Jazz legend Miles Davis’ “Kind of Blue” ranked No. 12 on Rolling Stone magazine’s list of the 500 greatest albums of all time. Davis a trumpeter, bandleader and composer, was among the most influential and acclaimed musicians in the history of jazz. Many of his songs have become jazz standards.
“‘Kind of Blue’ is the number one selling jazz record in history, and there’s a reason for it. It’s one of those turning points in all of jazz, and it’s a touchstone for many people,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.
How to go
What: “Miles Davis’ Kind of Blue: Live”
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: The Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton
Cost: Tickets for the concert are $29 for members; $37 for non-members.
More Info.: www.fittoncenter.org or (513) 863-8873 ext. 110. Cabaret seating. Cash bar.
