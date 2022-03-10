Fitton Center concert to showcase the music of Miles Davis

“This is one of the finest bands assembled and they’ve been handpicked by John for this show,” MacKenzie-Thurley said, “These are incredible musicians who have a deep passion and love for this music, and they are going to bring that to the stage.”

Zappa is a trumpeter and music educator. At Northern Kentucky University, he teaches trumpet, Jazz Theory, Arranging, Jazz History, Composition, Improvisation and Jazz history, to name a few. He also developed a course called “Composition for Commercial Media,” blending composition with technology. Zappa also performs regularly with several jazz groups and big bands. He often travels to lecture on jazz history.

“What John Zappa has done is brought together six of the finest musicians in the Greater Cincinnati area, including himself. This is one of those shows that’s been held over for two years. We first planned this show in 2019,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.

Jazz legend Miles Davis’ “Kind of Blue” ranked No. 12 on Rolling Stone magazine’s list of the 500 greatest albums of all time. Davis a trumpeter, bandleader and composer, was among the most influential and acclaimed musicians in the history of jazz. Many of his songs have become jazz standards.

“‘Kind of Blue’ is the number one selling jazz record in history, and there’s a reason for it. It’s one of those turning points in all of jazz, and it’s a touchstone for many people,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.

How to go

What: “Miles Davis’ Kind of Blue: Live”

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: The Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton

Cost: Tickets for the concert are $29 for members; $37 for non-members.

More Info.: www.fittoncenter.org or (513) 863-8873 ext. 110. Cabaret seating. Cash bar.