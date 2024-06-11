Fishing Derby returns to Pyramid Hill

Pyramid Hill offers a 30-plus acre property with several small lakes, filled with wild bass, crappie and blue gill, which will be used for the competition.

The derby will be held on Saturday, June 15, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants should bring a fishing rod, and bait will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. It is free to participate in the fishing derby, and the event is open to the public. Upon arrival, guests will be directed where to park, and to the twin lakes area for fishing. Visit www.pyramidhill.org for more details.

“The fishing derby is such a fun event, and it goes hand-in-hand with Father’s Day. So, it’s a good opportunity for the whole family to get together and do something extra special and fun in honor of Father’s Day,” said French.

She said in the past, fathers and grandfathers have taught their children or grandchildren how to fish.

“It’s a sweet tradition that we’ve seen year after year, and we’re excited to bring to back,” French said.

There will be age categories for children from ages 5 to13 and ages 14 to17. Prizes will be awarded for the “Biggest Fish” and the “Most Fish Caught” in both age groups. All kids need to have a supervising adult onsite.

Spots for fishing will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Fishing is not allowed at Pyramid Hill any other day of the year, which makes the Wilks Insurance Fishing Derby an anticipated event. Participants must check-in prior to fishing and abide by the park rules at all times.

Butler County Soil and Water Conservation District will also be at the park, leading an educational session on healthy watersheds.

How to go

What: Wilks Insurance Fishing Derby at Pyramid Hill

Where: Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton. The event will be held at the twin lakes area of the park.

When: Saturday, June 15, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Cost: Free to participate.

More info: Visit www.pyramidhill.org for more details.