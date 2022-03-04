FISH FRY GUIDE: Where to find delicious deals in Butler County

UPCOMING

Badin High School, 571 New London Road, Hamilton. 5-8:30 p.m. March 25. Fish, two sides, soda/water, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw and green beans. One- or two-piece meals. $12-$15. Pizza and a side available for children for $5. Beer, $3.

Hanover Winery, 2165 Morman Road, Hamilton. 4-8 p.m. March 25. Order ahead online at hanoverywinery.ticketspice.com/hw-fish-fry-2022. Walk-ins accepted while supplies last. Fish dinner, $12, includes two pieces of white fish, coleslaw, green beans, dinner roll. Fish dinner and blackberry wine slushy or sangria, $19.

St. Ann PAC, 2064 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton. Fish Fry from 5-9 p.m. April 8.

American Legion Post 218, 116 S. Main St., Middletown. Social distancing will be observed. The hours are from 5 to 7 p.m. or sold out of fish. Meal includes three pieces of Cod or Walleye, mac ‘n cheese, hush puppies, French fries, green beans, and coleslaw. Price is $14. Carry out orders can be placed by calling 513-422-5621. State time for pick up. Fish frys will be March 18, April 1 and April 15.

Want to include your fish fry? Email details to copbutlercountynews@coxinc.com. Please include the location, hours, cost and what food is available.