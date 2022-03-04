FISH FRY GUIDE: Where to find delicious deals in Butler County

The following is a list of fish frys happening each Friday through the Lenten season. These are in Butler County, Ohio.
St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 3350 Chapel Road, Okeana. Fish frys from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays through April 1 at 3350 Chapel Road, in the church basement, which is handicap accessible. Dine-in and carry out is available. Dinners available include fried fish and baked fish dinners ($12), cheese pizza and grilled cheese dinners ($6), as well as sides including potatoes, green beans and mac & cheese. There will also be a la carte menu ($1-$6 items). A beverage is included with the dinner and desserts are available at a small additional cost. For more information go to http://bit.ly/stalsfishfry2022 or call 513-260-0689.
Queen of Peace Parrish, 2550 Millville Ave., Hamilton. Drive-thru from 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays through April 8. Fresh fried cod, french fries, hush puppies, coleslaw, dessert.
St. John the Evangelist Church, 9080 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester Twp. 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays through April 8. Carry-out meals with online ordering. Fish, crab cakes, baked tilapia, fried shrimp, fish tacos and samplers available. Multiple sides, assorted soft drinks, beer, coffee. Dessert also available. Coffee is free. Order at https://ordering.app/stjohnkofcfishfry/.
Carol’s Speakeasy, 4440 S. Dixie Hwy., Middletown. 7 p.m. today, fish fry.
UPCOMING
Badin High School, 571 New London Road, Hamilton. 5-8:30 p.m. March 25. Fish, two sides, soda/water, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw and green beans. One- or two-piece meals. $12-$15. Pizza and a side available for children for $5. Beer, $3.
Hanover Winery, 2165 Morman Road, Hamilton. 4-8 p.m. March 25. Order ahead online at hanoverywinery.ticketspice.com/hw-fish-fry-2022. Walk-ins accepted while supplies last. Fish dinner, $12, includes two pieces of white fish, coleslaw, green beans, dinner roll. Fish dinner and blackberry wine slushy or sangria, $19.
St. Ann PAC, 2064 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton. Fish Fry from 5-9 p.m. April 8.
American Legion Post 218, 116 S. Main St., Middletown. Social distancing will be observed. The hours are from 5 to 7 p.m. or sold out of fish. Meal includes three pieces of Cod or Walleye, mac ‘n cheese, hush puppies, French fries, green beans, and coleslaw. Price is $14. Carry out orders can be placed by calling 513-422-5621. State time for pick up. Fish frys will be March 18, April 1 and April 15.
Want to include your fish fry? Email details to copbutlercountynews@coxinc.com. Please include the location, hours, cost and what food is available.