Fish fry finder: Places to get meals today

Lenten fish fry events are planned throughout the region. Here are some local fish fries:
BUTLER COUNTY
- Liberty Twp.: St. Maximilian Kolbe, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays through March 31 at 5729 Hamilton Mason Road.
- Hamilton: Queen of Peace, 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays through March 31 at 2550 Millville Ave. Drive-thru only.
- Middletown: Holy Family Parish/Knights of Columbus, 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays through April 7, at Eagle’s Lodge, 1300 First Ave.
- Monroe: Our Lady of Sorrows, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Fridays through March 31, at 330 Lebanon St.
- Shandon: St. Aloysius, 4:30 to 7 p.m. today, March 24, at 3350 Chapel Road.
- Trenton: Holy Name of Jesus, 5 to 7 p.m. Fridays through March 31, at 222 Hamilton Ave.
- West Chester Twp.: St. John the Evangelist, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays through March 31, at 9080 Cincinnati-Dayton Road.
- Middletown: American Legion Post 218, 5 to 7 p.m. today, March 24, and April 7, at 116 S. Main St.
- Fairfield: Fr. Roettele Council 8115 K of C, 5:30 to 8 p.m. April 7 at Sacred Heart, 400 Nilles Road.
- Hamilton: St. Ann Hamilton, 5 to 9 p.m. March 31 at 3064 Pleasant Ave.
- Hamilton: St. Julie Billiart, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. today, March 24 in the Fenmont, 229 N. Third St.
WARREN COUNTY
- Lebanon: St. Francis de Sales, 5 to 7 p.m. Fridays through March 31, at 20 DeSales Ave.
- Mason: St. Susanna Catholic Church, 4:30 to 8 p.m. Fridays through March 31 at 500 Reading Road.
- Morrow: St. Philip the Apostle - K of C St. Malachy Council 5128, 5 to 7 p.m., Fridays through March 31, at 944 U.S. 22 & 3.
