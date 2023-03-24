BreakingNews
Nurse sues Kettering Health over alleged unpaid overtime
X

Fish fry finder: Places to get meals today

News
By
17 minutes ago

Lenten fish fry events are planned throughout the region. Here are some local fish fries:

BUTLER COUNTY

  • Liberty Twp.: St. Maximilian Kolbe, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays through March 31 at 5729 Hamilton Mason Road.
  • Hamilton: Queen of Peace, 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays through March 31 at 2550 Millville Ave. Drive-thru only.
  • Middletown: Holy Family Parish/Knights of Columbus, 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays through April 7, at Eagle’s Lodge, 1300 First Ave.
  • Monroe: Our Lady of Sorrows, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Fridays through March 31, at 330 Lebanon St.
  • Shandon: St. Aloysius, 4:30 to 7 p.m. today, March 24, at 3350 Chapel Road.
  • Trenton: Holy Name of Jesus, 5 to 7 p.m. Fridays through March 31, at 222 Hamilton Ave.
  • West Chester Twp.: St. John the Evangelist, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays through March 31, at 9080 Cincinnati-Dayton Road.
  • Middletown: American Legion Post 218, 5 to 7 p.m. today, March 24, and April 7, at 116 S. Main St.
  • Fairfield: Fr. Roettele Council 8115 K of C, 5:30 to 8 p.m. April 7 at Sacred Heart, 400 Nilles Road.
  • Hamilton: St. Ann Hamilton, 5 to 9 p.m. March 31 at 3064 Pleasant Ave.
  • Hamilton: St. Julie Billiart, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. today, March 24 in the Fenmont, 229 N. Third St.

WARREN COUNTY

  • Lebanon: St. Francis de Sales, 5 to 7 p.m. Fridays through March 31, at 20 DeSales Ave.
  • Mason: St. Susanna Catholic Church, 4:30 to 8 p.m. Fridays through March 31 at 500 Reading Road.
  • Morrow: St. Philip the Apostle - K of C St. Malachy Council 5128, 5 to 7 p.m., Fridays through March 31, at 944 U.S. 22 & 3.

In Other News
1
$200 million destination project in Middletown takes another step...
2
Best of Butler County 2023: Nominate here to help us pick the finalists
3
Best of Butler County: Categories with the most nominees so far
4
City of Trenton concerned with sustainability as income taxes go unpaid
5
After-school clubs in Madison district flourishing, help to fight...

About the Author

Follow Amy Burzynski on twitter

Amy Burzynski, editorial assistant and community relations with Journal-News, compiles information about local community events and news.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top