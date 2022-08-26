journal-news logo
X

First sports event at Spooky Nook garners win for Badin Rams soccer

Badin's Nick Warner takes a shot during their soccer game against Landmark Christian on the turf field at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 in Hamilton. Badin won 1-0 in the first sporting events held at Spooky Nook in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Badin's Nick Warner takes a shot during their soccer game against Landmark Christian on the turf field at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 in Hamilton. Badin won 1-0 in the first sporting events held at Spooky Nook in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

News
By Avery Kreemer
1 hour ago

HAMILTON — Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill’s brand new outdoor field saw hundreds of spectators throughout the day Thursday as the venue hosted events for the first time, capped off by the Badin High School’s boys varsity soccer team.

This was the first sporting event played at the $165 million grounds, which has been in a gradual redevelopment process since the former Champion Mill paper mill site went up for auction in 2012.

The outdoor field, which is now the permanent home of the Badin High School soccer teams, is an artificial turf that can host both soccer and football games.

ExplorePHOTOS: First sporting event at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill

There was a vocal crowd lining the east sideline as the Badin Rams beat Landmark Christian 1-0. For now, spectators have to either bring lawn chairs or sit on single bleachers, as the stands are yet to be built surrounding the field.

Hamilton City Manager Joshua Smith, who’s been active in facilitating Spooky Nook’s redevelopment, said Thursday’s games were “very rewarding” after a decade of thinking about the property.

“To see City Council’s vision come to fruition is very gratifying,” Smith said. “The one thing that is for certain is this project has moved forward on a parallel track with the rest of our city: through grit and sheer determination”.

Coincidentally, Smith’s gratification of the night was capped off by his stepson, Brayden Eldridge, scoring the game-winning goal near the end of the first half.

The Rams are back in action at Spooky Nook as boys varsity soccer takes on Harrison on Aug. 30th and girls varsity soccer opens its account at the complex on Monday against Fairfield.

Combined ShapeCaption
Badin's Andy Grimm (1) battles for the ball with Landmark Christian's David Lanning (6) during their soccer game on the turf field at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 in Hamilton. Badin won 1-0 in the first sporting events held at Spooky Nook in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Badin's Andy Grimm (1) battles for the ball with Landmark Christian's David Lanning (6) during their soccer game on the turf field at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 in Hamilton. Badin won 1-0 in the first sporting events held at Spooky Nook in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Combined ShapeCaption
Badin's Andy Grimm (1) battles for the ball with Landmark Christian's David Lanning (6) during their soccer game on the turf field at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 in Hamilton. Badin won 1-0 in the first sporting events held at Spooky Nook in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

In Other News
1
Hamilpalooza happening Saturday at Marcum Park
2
Hamilton Schools educators union talks end; Superintendent says...
3
Liberty Way closures happening this weekend
4
‘Pipeline’ for transferring college students now stretches across Ohio...
5
Delayed property value appeal problematic for local taxpayers

About the Author

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top