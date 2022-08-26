First sports event at Spooky Nook garners win for Badin Rams soccer

HAMILTON — Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill’s brand new outdoor field saw hundreds of spectators throughout the day Thursday as the venue hosted events for the first time, capped off by the Badin High School’s boys varsity soccer team.
This was the first sporting event played at the $165 million grounds, which has been in a gradual redevelopment process since the former Champion Mill paper mill site went up for auction in 2012.
The outdoor field, which is now the permanent home of the Badin High School soccer teams, is an artificial turf that can host both soccer and football games.
There was a vocal crowd lining the east sideline as the Badin Rams beat Landmark Christian 1-0. For now, spectators have to either bring lawn chairs or sit on single bleachers, as the stands are yet to be built surrounding the field.
Hamilton City Manager Joshua Smith, who’s been active in facilitating Spooky Nook’s redevelopment, said Thursday’s games were “very rewarding” after a decade of thinking about the property.
“To see City Council’s vision come to fruition is very gratifying,” Smith said. “The one thing that is for certain is this project has moved forward on a parallel track with the rest of our city: through grit and sheer determination”.
Coincidentally, Smith’s gratification of the night was capped off by his stepson, Brayden Eldridge, scoring the game-winning goal near the end of the first half.
The Rams are back in action at Spooky Nook as boys varsity soccer takes on Harrison on Aug. 30th and girls varsity soccer opens its account at the complex on Monday against Fairfield.
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
