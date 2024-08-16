First Methodist Church celebrates 205 years serving Hamilton

“We got a record of services to the community,” he said. “And that’s what we do.”

First Methodist Church is at 225 Ludlow St., at the confluence of the 2nd and 4th wards and the city’s downtown where, Finfrock said, a great deal of Hamilton’s margionalized population is, “and they can come here and know that they’re safe when they come here.”

The community is invited to celebrate during Sunday’s services and afterwards at a catered luncheon, which does require tickets. The cost is $15 for adults and $10 for kids 6 to 10 years old, and are available for purchase after Sunday’s service.

The current church building on Ludlow is now a century old, having been built following a fire in February 1924. It was completed in 1926.

The last church building, known as the Old Stone Church, at the same location, was well-constricted, but “it still burned extravagantly and quickly,” said church historian John Haid. There were a lot of wooden features of that church, which fed the fire. Nothing was saved except for a Steinway piano, which today, complete with bubbled paint and scars from that fire, is still played on Sundays.

“The church’s trustees, feeling responsible, rushed in and truly risked their lives ... and grabbed it and because of their adrenaline, they manhandled it out,” said Haid. “That was only thing that survived that structure.”

This was the third time in the church’s history in which fire destroyed a house of worship. The current building was designed by Hamilton native and famed architect Fredrick Mueller.

“We think he left us a very beautiful building, and he also built it intelligently,” Haid said.

Except for the pews, it’s all concrete.

First Methodist has many long-time members, including the Haid and Fitton families. Both have seen five generations worship at the church.

“I think it makes a person feel a bit of a steward wanting the best,” Haid said, “For my family, it’s more than a church that you attend. You come down and you sit down, and you know at least where your grandparents were sitting.”

The church was founded following a visit in 1816 by circuit riders who preached at the courthouse, and by 1819, there were enough people to established a congregation.

Whether it’s one of the various addiction groups, like Narcotics Anonymous, Gamblers Anonymous or Alcoholics Anonymous, or those attending the weekly Saturday meals that are prepared by any one one of several other denominational churches each weekend, many are helped by the church.