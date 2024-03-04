First in the state: Atrium, Middletown fire division honored with new Pediatric Save Award

Middletown fire and Atrium were presented the award for providing critical care to twins born prematurely at home and to their mother, according to a press release.

“The successful outcome for all three patients is a testament to the skill, compassion, and collaboration that defines Atrium Medical Center,” said Kevin Harlan, president of Atrium. “This award is not just an award for our dedicated teams; it is a symbol of the trust our community places in Atrium, and we are honored to be acknowledged for our contributions to providing excellent care.”

Middletown Fire Chief Tom Snively said, “Both awards highlight the importance of quick action and collaboration between first responders and Emergency Departments to provide excellent patient care. “The City of Middletown and the Middletown Division of Fire is grateful for this recognition by the Ohio EMSC State Partnership Program.”

Honorees include: City of Middletown: Deputy Chief/Paramedic Brian Wright, Fire Lieutenant/Paramedic Steve Riley, Firefighter/Paramedic Kevin Bryant, Firefighter/Paramedic Joshua Lentz, Firefighter/Paramedic A.J. Marchetti, Firefighter/Paramedic Jacob Moore, and Firefighter/EMT Celine Schank,

Honorees from Atrium Medical Center: Debra Bachtel, RN; Julie Futscher, RCP, RRT, Kristin Haussermann, RN: Dr. Tina Kummerle, Dr. Tifany Nolan, Melida Rodriquez, RN, Laral Rosselot, RN, Dr. Tamisha Samiec, Mackenzie Smith, RCP, RRT, RCL, Ashley Spurlock, OB Technician, Whitney Todd, OB Technician, Dana Welch, RCP, RRT, RCL, Vicki Young, RCP, RRT and Lisa Lamping, NNP, who was honored posthumously.