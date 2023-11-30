First-ever Santacon Hamilton slated for Saturday

People dressed in Santa Claus clothing are invited to participate in the inaugural Santacon Hamilton event at noon Saturday.
Kick-off is at Marcum Park on Dayton Street. Santas will dash through the 1K Fun Run at the park. Following that, participants are invited to explore the city, shopping at local stores and eating at restaurants. Many are offering discounts to Santas:
- Bru’s Boutique & Beyond is going to have 10 percent off its clothing.
- Hamilton’s Urban Backyard will have drink specials.
- Hyde’s diner is offering a “Special Santacon Hangover Breakfast” to those who show up Sunday in their Santa outfit. The breakfast is offered 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Luke’s Custom Cakes on High Street will have Santa treats for sale in the front case.
- Lounge24 will offer $6 White Russian drinks.
- Municipal Brew Works will provide a free DORA cup with a purchase.
- Petals & Wicks will offer an exclusive Santacon candle.
- Pour House is going to have BOGO half-off pizzas all day Saturday.
- Revive Salon will provide a $10 braid bar or festive hair tinsel at varying prices from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Seraph by the River on Main Street has 25 percent off jewelry and crystals, with 30-50 percent off clothing.
- The Main Circuit will have an Axe Throwing Special of $100 off one hour per lane or $5 off a half an hour. And those who visit Unsung Salvage can get a photo taken with “drunk Santa.”
There will be 1K Fun Run awards, including Fastest Santa, Most Festive Santa and Funniest Santa, and all participants will get a special gift, organizers said. The overall event is set for noon to midnight Saturday throughout Hamilton’s DORA District. More information is online at facebook.com/events/291995860397290.
