Fireworks for the Fourth of July are more costly this year

“Sometimes rockets go up, sometimes firecrackers go up. Sometimes the cakes go up. This year, the cakes went up in price. We had no control over that,” she said.

‘Cakes’ are specific fireworks that feature multiple tubes, with multiple fireworks, lit by one wick. Dahlin said those are one of their best-sellers.

Fireworks stores will be busiest in the four days leading up to July Fourth. At Half Price Fireworks, those days account for 80% of the store’s sales.

Inflation, supply chain issues and higher prices aren’t keeping everyone away, though. Dahlin said they continue to see many folks wanting to make large purchases for their holiday gatherings.

“Some spend over $1,000 easy,” said Dahlin. “You wouldn’t believe how many people do that. They say it’s their Christmas. It’s a big holiday.”