Fire at Lakota school knocked down

WEST CHESTER TWP. — A fire reported Monday morning at Hopewell Junior School in the Lakota district is out after multiple fire departments responded.

The township reports the fire was called in around 9 a.m. as a kitchen fire; scanner traffic indicated it may have been in a locker room in the building on Cox Road.

Mutual aid from other fire departments was called to the school.

Schools throughout the region are closed for the Labor Day holiday. There have been no further details released.