Final touches to Liberty Way reconstruction prompt brief closures

15 minutes ago
The finishing touches on the $32 million Liberty Way interchange reconstruction will prompt night-time lane closures this week.

The Butler County Engineer’s Office reports nightly lane closures on eastbound and westbound Liberty Way on Thursday and Friday in preparation for scheduled resurfacing next week. The contactor will perform a milling operation from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. both nights. If all milling is not complete, the operation will continue on Monday.

Motorists are encouraged to check the BCEO website and PROJECTS MAP, as well as Facebook and Twitter @bceonews, for possible date and status changes concerning this and other closures/advisories.

