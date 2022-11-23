Feed the Hungry in Middletown hosting free Thanksgiving dinner

A Middletown organization is hosting a free Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
Feed the Hungry is located at 834 Yankee Road. Delivery is available for shut-ins, senior citizens and people with disabilities, organizers said. Transportation to the dinner is available for others.
The dinner is sponsored by Feed the Hungry, Mz. Jades and Crossroads Church.
Call 513-320-1001 for more information.
