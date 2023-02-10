FBI offers $10,000 reward for missing Dayton woman whose SUV was found in Middletown

“From our investigation we do know that people in the Dayton community know what happened to Cierra,” Johns said.

Chapman was last seen on Dec. 27 when she was visiting her ex-boyfriend at his apartment on Autumn Woods Drive in Trotwood. Her SUV was seen on surveillance footage leaving the area around 4:30 a.m.

Two days later, Chapman’s sister reported her missing. Chapman is 5 feet, 5 inches and weighs approximately 115 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

On Jan. 6, Chapman’s silver 2004 Cadillac SRX was found in Middletown with her purse and other personal items inside.

Chapman didn’t have any ties to the Middletown area, so it is not clear why her SUV was there.

Dayton police are partnering with volunteers at EquuSearch to conduct a large search for Chapman in multiple locations Saturday. At least 60 people are expected to participate.

Johns announced earlier this week the search will use drones, ATVs and canines. The search is not open to the public.

EquuSearch Midwest posted on its Facebook page Wednesday asking anyone who sees the search to not share details.

“If you see our team out over the weekend, please do not approach, do not take pictures and do not share areas that you may see us out searching in,” the post read. “This case is an open ongoing investigation.”

Johns did not share where the search would take place, but said the locations were determined through the course of the investigation.

He said Wednesday police have previously search from Dayton to Middletown.

“We have searched extensively for Miss Chapman,” Johns said. “We’ve been working around the clock diligently, following up on all leads and evidence.”

When asked if there was a chance Chapman was deceased Johns said it was possible, but the police department is holding out hope.