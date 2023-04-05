X

FBI, Middletown police raid multiple locations as part of federal investigation

News
By
5 minutes ago

MIDDLETOWN — Federal search warrants were served at multiple locations early Wednesday by SWAT units from the FBI and Middletown police, according to officials.

Middletown Police Chief David Birk said “we did multiple search warrant in Middletown today with multiple SWAT teams.”

Birk said the operation involved the department’s narcotics unit.

Witnesses told the Journal-News the SWAT units were at residences on Mayfield and Highland streets and on North Verity Parkway.

Todd Lindgren, FBI spokesperson, said, “The FBI and our law enforcement partners are conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity in the Middletown area.”

He said the operation is related to a sealed federal search warrant so “no additional information can be provided at this time.”

ExploreMiddletown man’s arrest seen on TikTok more than 3 million times

In Other News
1
Kia vehicle owners may contact police for steering wheel lock
2
Gabe’s in Springfield: 6 miles of conveyor belts, and other staggering...
3
Another train in Ohio derails, this one east of Cincinnati
4
Hamilton residents asked to share their perceptions of city
5
The Pickle Lodge: 60,000 square-foot pickleball complex to partially...

About the Author

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top