Fatal motorcycle crash in Ross Twp. under investigation

A fatal Ross Twp. crash that happened Wednesday morning led to officials closing off the 2000 block of Ross Hanover Road to investigate.
That is the area between Black Road and Davis Road, and it was closed in both directions.
The single motorcycle crash happened about 11:18 a.m., according to dispatchers. The person involved was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Butler County Serious Traffic Reconstruction Team is investigating, according to Ross Twp. Police.
