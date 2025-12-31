Fast-casual Mediterranean chain CAVA planning to open Cincinnati location in 2026

CAVA is known for its Mediterranean pitas and bowls. Similar to a Currito or Chipotle, you can build your own bowls or wraps or select from their premade menu that includes items like chicken shawarma wraps and spicy lamb and avocado bowls.

While the chain plans to open its Cincinnati location in 2026, a spokesperson could not confirm any specifics or give an exact opening date.

“We will ensure we reach back out when we have more details to share, and look forward to welcoming the Cincinnati community to our table,” a spokesperson said.