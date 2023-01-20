Family: Reports say car of missing Hamilton man, fiancée found in Mexico

Gutiérrez, 36, flew to Mexico from CVG on Dec. 22 to visit his fiancée, Daniela Pichardo. The couple, Pichardo’s sister Viviana Pichardo and cousin Paola Vargas went to a bar in the north-central state of Zacatecas on Christmas Day. They left to go back to Pichardo’s home, but never arrived.

Worried about their safety, Pichardo’s mother contacted them and received a text message with an address in response. When the family drove to the address, they were stopped by police who told them the are they were in was too dangerous. They never heard from them again.