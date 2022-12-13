Family owned Fairfield moving business marks 100 years

Explore Fairfield looks to redesign parts of Pleasant Avenue to curb crashes

The Egans purchased Bell Moving from Bill and Tamara Kissell, the third generation of their family to own the company, in 2019. Though the Egans are the first in their family to own the moving company, they are in the fourth generation. The focus, though, for the Egans and Bell Moving, which does around $3 million in annual revenue, is continued growth.

“We’ve grown a lot since 1922,” Cassie Egan said of Bell Moving, which has been a part of the Wheaton World Wide Moving network since 1986. But she said their five-year plan includes expansion plans into Columbus.

“We have a small presence there, but that’s more in the five-year plan, to have more of a footprint in the Columbus area,” she said. “Right now, we serve all of Northern Kentucky and southwest Ohio into Dayton, and we’re looking to grow into a larger building.”

Expansion into the Columbus area also means more jobs being created.

They are also a handful of years away from looking at expanding their physical operations, which is currently a 17,000-square-foot leased building on Port Union Road. Any new building would also require additional employees, Cassie Egan said, they’d prefer to remain in the Fairfield area as that’s where most of their employees reside, she said.

“Our hope is to grow our warehousing part as well, so that will lead to an even bigger building so we can offer more storage solutions,” she said. “We do a lot of work with the military, so it’s important that we stay in this area.”

While Bell Moving will invest in its future, it also invests in the communities they serve, including moving the University of Cincinnati Bearcats, transporting donations for local food banks through Move For Hunger, and donating to Give Kids The World, which has hosted more than 7,000 children with critical illnesses and their families over the past 36 years.

“I learned so much during the five years I worked for the previous owners, Bill and Tamara Kissell,” said Chris Egan. “These last three years as owners of the business have been thrilling, and Cassie and I hope to keep serving the community for many more milestones to come.”